inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. inTEST updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.140-$0.180 EPS.

INTT stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

