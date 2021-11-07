Invesco Ltd. Acquires 170,450 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $340,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $108.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.