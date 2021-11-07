Invesco Ltd. Acquires 93,906 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $402,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.70.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

