Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 11,457.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $318,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $36.86 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.