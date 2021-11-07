Invesco Ltd. Has $347.07 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.08% of First Republic Bank worth $347,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.