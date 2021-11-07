Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $382,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

