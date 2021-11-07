Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,362,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 441,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Suncor Energy worth $416,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

