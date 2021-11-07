Invesco Ltd. Sells 54,980 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Dollar General worth $329,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $225.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

