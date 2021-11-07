Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,988. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

A number of analysts have commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

