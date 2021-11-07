IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.74 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $137.69 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,046,321,478 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,426,344 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

