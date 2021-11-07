Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 1,819,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

