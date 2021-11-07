Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

