iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Get iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of CCRV opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.