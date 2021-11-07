iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 234,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 89,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

