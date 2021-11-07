iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.46 and a 1-year high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

