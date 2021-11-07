iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

