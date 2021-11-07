iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.46

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.46 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 156478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYR. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

