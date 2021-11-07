Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 5,073 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $6,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,288.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,007.47.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,629.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,219.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,693.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,594.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

