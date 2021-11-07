Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 8,221 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $8,063,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 395.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

