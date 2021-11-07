Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 77,228 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 404.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,673,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

