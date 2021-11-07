Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1,938.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Best Buy stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.