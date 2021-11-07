Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

