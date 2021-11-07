Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 221,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $47.75 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

