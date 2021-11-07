Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 117,600 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

