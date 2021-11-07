Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.