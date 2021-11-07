James Robert Anderson Sells 3,708 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

