Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWEL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWEL opened at C$38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.