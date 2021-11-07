JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

