JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198.33 ($15.66).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 969.32. The company has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.