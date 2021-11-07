Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

DB1 opened at €148.45 ($174.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

