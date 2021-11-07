Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MEC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $352.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

