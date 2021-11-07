JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. 4,744,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,762. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

