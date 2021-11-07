Jigstack (STAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $139,166.00

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $139,166.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,042,241,424 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

