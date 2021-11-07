JMP Securities Raises Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $25.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $94,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.