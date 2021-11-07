John Tognetti Buys 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,453,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,159,526.80.

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$22.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

