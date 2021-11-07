John Tognetti Buys 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,453,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,159,526.80.
Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$22.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
