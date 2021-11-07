Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $267.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.05 and a 12 month high of $272.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.