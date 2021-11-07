Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 383,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,867. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

