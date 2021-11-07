Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.
Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 383,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,867. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03.
JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
