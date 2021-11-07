JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.