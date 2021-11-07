JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

