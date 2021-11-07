JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of OneWater Marine worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.33 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $741.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 3.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

