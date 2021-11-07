JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GAN were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $14.76 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $620.22 million, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

