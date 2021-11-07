JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BMRC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $509.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

