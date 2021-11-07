JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,937,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

