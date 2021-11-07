JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Superior Group of Companies worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

