JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $552.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $552.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $493.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.