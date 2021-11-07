JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Atrion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atrion by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ATRI opened at $781.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $789.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.28.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

