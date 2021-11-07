JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $186.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

