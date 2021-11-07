JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,369 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Ituran Location and Control worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.70 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $626.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

