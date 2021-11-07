JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Target Price to GBX 620

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

STAN opened at GBX 458.50 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 468.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

