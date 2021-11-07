JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.09 million and $5,773.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

